The Idaho State Bengals (1-0) take on the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bengals allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games St. Thomas shot higher than 45.2% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.

The Tommies were the 317th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bengals ranked 328th.

Last year, the Tommies scored 74.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 71 the Bengals gave up.

St. Thomas had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Tommies surrendered 12.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than away from home (76.6).

St. Thomas drained 9.3 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

