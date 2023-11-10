The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) on November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

Minnesota has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 26th.

The Timberwolves average 14.2 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Spurs give up (125.9).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves played better when playing at home last year, averaging 115.9 points per game, compared to 115.6 per game away from home.

When playing at home, Minnesota surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (115.0) than in road games (116.6).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves drained 0.3 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than in away games (12.0). However, they owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (37.6%).

Timberwolves Injuries