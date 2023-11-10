Player props are available for Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -149) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 26.5 point total set for Edwards on Friday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (25.3).

He has averaged seven rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get Edwards gear at Fanatics!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -122)

Friday's points prop for Rudy Gobert is 13.5. That's 0.8 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (12.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -200)

Friday's prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns is 21.5 points, 5.8 more than his season average.

He has collected 10 boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Towns has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Friday's over/under for Wembanyama is 17.5 points, 1.8 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama has made one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.