A competitive NHL matchup is expected on Friday when the Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-6-2) at KeyBank Center. The Wild are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Sabres (-115) ahead of the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX.

Wild vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Wild vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 13 games this season.

The Sabres have been victorious in two of their four games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

The Wild have been an underdog five times this season, and have not secured an upset.

Buffalo is 2-2 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Minnesota has been an underdog with -105 odds or longer five times this season, and lost each of those games.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 8-2 5-5-0 6.7 3.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.50 3.10 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 4-6 7-2-1 6.3 3.30 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 3.30 4.00 3 8.8% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

