Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
Can we expect Zach Bogosian finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- Bogosian is yet to score through five games this season.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Bogosian has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
