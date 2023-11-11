Alex Noren will compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Noren at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Alex Noren Insights

Noren has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Noren has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Noren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Noren has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 28 -5 279 0 12 2 3 $1.5M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Noren played this event was in 2019, and he finished 15th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Noren has played in the past year (7,346 yards) is 518 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 66th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Noren shot better than only 5% of the field (averaging 5 strokes).

Noren shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other participants averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Noren recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.8).

Noren had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of five on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that last outing, Noren's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 9.3).

Noren ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Noren recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of one.

