From November 9-11, Allisen Corpuz will hit the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. It's a par-70 that spans 6,353 yards, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 up for grabs.

She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2800 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards
Corpuz Odds to Win: +2800

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Corpuz has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Corpuz has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Corpuz has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Corpuz has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 24 -6 277 1 18 5 6 $3.2M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Corpuz finished third in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The average course Corpuz has played in the past year has been 229 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 61st percentile of competitors.

Her 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was strong, putting her in the 82nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Corpuz shot better than only 27% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Corpuz fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the field averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Corpuz had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.5).

Corpuz's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent tournament, Corpuz's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Corpuz ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Corpuz recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.3).

