The Houston Cougars (4-5) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Cougars favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Houston vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Houston is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Cougars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Cincinnati has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Houston & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Houston To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

