There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 11 college football schedule, including the Minnesota Golden Gophers squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers that is a must-watch for football fans in Minnesota.

College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Minnesota (-1.5)

Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at San Diego Toreros

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Torero Stadium

Torero Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

