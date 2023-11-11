Minnesota vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big Ten play pits the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are favored by 1 point. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-1)
|46.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-1.5)
|46.5
|-111
|-108
Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
- Purdue has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
