Big Ten play pits the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are favored by 1 point. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-1) 46.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Purdue (-1.5) 46.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
  • Purdue has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

