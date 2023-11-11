The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS (418.4 yards allowed per game), Oklahoma State has put up better results on offense, ranking 35th in the FBS offensively putting up 434.7 yards per game. With 32.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, UCF ranks 32nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 101st, allowing 29.4 points per contest.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Oklahoma State UCF 434.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.7 (13th) 418.4 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.6 (93rd) 180.1 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.1 (4th) 254.6 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.6 (46th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 1,914 yards (212.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has 1,224 rushing yards on 174 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jaden Nixon has carried the ball 36 times for 155 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Rashod Owens' 445 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 37 catches and one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 45 passes while averaging 45.1 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jaden Bray has a total of 344 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 throws and scoring one touchdown.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee leads UCF with 1,273 yards on 95-of-150 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 257 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 146 times for 876 yards (97.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 15 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 496 yards (on 71 attempts) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker paces his team with 678 receiving yards on 33 catches with five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has recorded 607 receiving yards (67.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

