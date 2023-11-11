Based on our computer model, the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies will beat the San Diego Toreros when the two teams match up at Torero Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

St. Thomas (MN) vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-8.6) 47.9 St. Thomas (MN) 28, San Diego 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies went 7-2-0 ATS last year.

In Tommies games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of three of Toreros games last season went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tommies vs. Toreros 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego 21.3 26.3 22.0 22.4 20.5 31.3 St. Thomas (MN) 25.4 24.3 34.3 19.5 18.4 28.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.