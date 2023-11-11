The San Diego Toreros (3-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Torero Stadium in a Pioneer League showdown.

On defense, San Diego has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by giving up just 298.0 yards per game. The offense ranks 85th (324.1 yards per game). St. Thomas (MN) is compiling 25.4 points per contest on offense this season (63rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 24.3 points per game (46th-ranked) on defense.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Torero Stadium

St. Thomas (MN) vs. San Diego Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) San Diego 309.4 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.1 (83rd) 303.9 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.0 (25th) 186.8 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.6 (104th) 122.7 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.6 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has thrown for 591 yards (65.7 ypg) while completing 58.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shawn Shipman, has carried the ball 125 times for 744 yards (82.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has racked up 562 yards (on 89 carries) with eight touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy has registered 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 387 (43.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Jacob Wildermuth has 19 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 180 yards (20.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Colin Chase has racked up 173 reciving yards (19.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil has recorded 1,007 yards (111.9 ypg) on 89-of-160 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Isaiah Williams has carried the ball 172 times for a team-high 762 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Re-al Mitchell has 333 yards as a receiver (37.0 per game) on 35 catches, while also collecting 22.0 rush yards per game and two touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Seem Reed's leads his squad with 724 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 receptions (out of 45 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Josh Heverly has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 503 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

