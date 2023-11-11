Tulane vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) will meet their AAC-rival, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 22.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Tulsa matchup in this article.
Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-22.5)
|53.5
|-2500
|+1100
|BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-22.5)
|53.5
|-2100
|+1000
|FanDuel
Tulane vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Tulane has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 22.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Tulsa is 3-5-1 ATS this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 22.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Tulane & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Tulsa
|To Win the AAC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
