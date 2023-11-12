Brandon Powell will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Powell has 15 grabs for 157 yards and one score so far this season. He has been targeted 22 times, and is averaging 17.4 yards per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Powell and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Powell vs. the Saints

Powell vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The Saints give up 192 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Saints have allowed 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 20th in the NFL.

Watch Vikings vs Saints on Fubo!

Brandon Powell Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Powell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Powell Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Powell has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Powell has been targeted on 22 of his team's 351 passing attempts this season (6.3% target share).

He has been targeted 22 times this season, averaging 7.1 yards per target.

Powell, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 4.5% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Powell (five red zone targets) has been targeted 9.1% of the time in the red zone (55 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Powell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.