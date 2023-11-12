Today's Eredivisie slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between PEC Zwolle and PSV Eindhoven.

We've got everything you need in terms of how to watch today's Eredivisie action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle is on the road to take on PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Game Time: 6:15 AM ET

6:15 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-1200)

PSV Eindhoven (-1200) Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+1900)

PEC Zwolle (+1900) Draw: (+1200)

(+1200) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Almere City FC vs Ajax

Ajax is on the road to take on Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Ajax (-195)

Ajax (-195) Underdog: Almere City FC (+450)

Almere City FC (+450) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Volendam vs Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam journeys to play FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+110)

Sparta Rotterdam (+110) Underdog: FC Volendam (+220)

FC Volendam (+220) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar is on the road to face Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-190)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-190) Underdog: AZ Alkmaar (+450)

AZ Alkmaar (+450) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Utrecht vs Excelsior Rotterdam

Excelsior Rotterdam is on the road to play FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Utrecht (-140)

FC Utrecht (-140) Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+360)

Excelsior Rotterdam (+360) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.