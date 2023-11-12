Jalen Nailor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Nailor's stats can be found on this page.

Nailor had season stats last year that included 179 yards on nine receptions (19.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He was targeted 13 times.

Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Vikings this week: K.J. Osborn (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Johnny Mundt (LP/knee): 3 Rec; 37 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 60 Rec; 547 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Nailor 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 9 179 67 1 19.9

Nailor Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Saints 1 1 13 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 15 0 Week 15 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 3 3 89 1 Week 18 @Bears 5 4 62 0

