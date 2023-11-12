Johnny Mundt was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings have a game against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're trying to find Mundt's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Johnny Mundt and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 10, Mundt has three receptions for 37 yards -- 12.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on three occasions.

Keep an eye on Mundt's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Johnny Mundt Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Vikings this week: K.J. Osborn (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 60 Rec; 547 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mundt 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 3 37 40 0 12.3

Mundt Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Chiefs 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Packers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Falcons 1 1 18 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.