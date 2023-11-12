Justin Jefferson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're looking for Jefferson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Jefferson has been targeted 53 times and has 36 catches for 571 yards (15.9 per reception) and three TDs.

Justin Jefferson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Vikings have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: K.J. Osborn (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec Johnny Mundt (LP/knee): 3 Rec; 37 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 60 Rec; 547 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jefferson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 36 571 182 3 15.9

Jefferson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0

