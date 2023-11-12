The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play in a Week 10 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will K.J. Osborn find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has put together a 377-yard campaign thus far (41.9 yards per game), with two touchdowns, reeling in 32 balls on 49 targets.

In two of nine games this season, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0

