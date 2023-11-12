The Minnesota Wild, including Ryan Hartman, will be in action Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Considering a bet on Hartman in the Wild-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Hartman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:04 per game on the ice, is +1.

Hartman has scored a goal in five of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hartman has a point in seven of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 14 games this year, Hartman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hartman's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Hartman Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 14 Games 9 11 Points 5 7 Goals 2 4 Assists 3

