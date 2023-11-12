Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Vikings Game – Week 10
The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.
When is Saints vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- While BetMGM has the Saints winning by 2.5, the model has the Vikings taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (6.8 points). Take the Vikings.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 58.7%.
- The Saints have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 3-3 (50%).
- The Vikings have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (+2.5)
- The Saints are 2-6-1 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has yet to cover the spread (0-5-1) when they are at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Vikings have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-1).
- In games they have played as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs, Minnesota owns an ATS record of 2-1-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- New Orleans and Minnesota combine to average 3.6 more points per game than the total of 41 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (40.1) than this game's total of 41 points.
- Two of the Saints' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).
- The Vikings have gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).
Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|57.7
|2
|45.3
|1
Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|9
|191.9
|10
|36.0
|4
