The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) play the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins put up 27.3 more points per game last year (79.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (51.8).

Maryland went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks scored were 11.6 more points than the Terrapins allowed (68.7).

South Carolina went 24-0 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Terrapins allowed to opponents.

The Terrapins shot 44.7% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Notre Dame W 100-71 Halle Georges Carpentier 11/12/2023 Maryland - Colonial Life Arena 11/16/2023 Clemson - Colonial Life Arena 11/20/2023 South Dakota State - Colonial Life Arena

Maryland Schedule