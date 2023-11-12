The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-4) on November 12, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs on NBCS-BA and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 45.0% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Timberwolves' 112.4 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 4-1.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 115.6.

The Timberwolves conceded 115.0 points per game at home last season, and 116.6 away.

At home, the Timberwolves sunk 12.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than they averaged on the road (12.0). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.6%).

