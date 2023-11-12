Player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and others are listed when the Golden State Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Sunday (with opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: -135)

Sunday's over/under for Edwards is 26.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 7.0 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).

Edwards' assist average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

Edwards averages 4.0 made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: +112)

Sunday's points prop bet for Curry is 28.5 points. That is 2.2 fewer than his season average of 30.7.

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.7 assists per game this season, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Curry has knocked down 5.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

