The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will try to build on a four-game winning streak.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Vikings Insights

This season the Vikings rack up 3.9 more points per game (22.9) than the Saints give up (19).

The Vikings collect 50.5 more yards per game (354.8) than the Saints allow (304.3).

This year Minnesota rushes for 31 fewer yards per game (81.3) than New Orleans allows (112.3).

The Vikings have 17 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 18 takeaways.

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings score fewer points at home (20.8 per game) than they do overall (22.9), and concede more (23 per game) than overall (21.1).

The Vikings pick up 406.3 yards per game at home (51.5 more than overall), and give up 343.8 at home (15.8 more than overall).

At home Minnesota picks up more passing yards (327.5 per game) than overall (273.4). But it also concedes more passing yards (285 per game) than overall (225.4).

At home, the Vikings pick up fewer rushing yards (78.8 per game) than they do overall (81.3). But they also allow fewer rushing yards at home (58.8) than overall (102.6).

The Vikings convert 43.6% of third downs at home (1.9% more than overall), and concede on 48.1% at home (2.9% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/23/2023 San Francisco W 22-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 at Green Bay W 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 at Atlanta W 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver - NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.