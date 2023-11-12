Vikings vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Oddsmakers anticipate the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) to be competitive in their attempt to continue their two-game winning streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 41 points for the contest.
Before the Saints take on the Vikings, here are their recent betting trends and insights. The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Saints.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vikings vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-2.5)
|41
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Saints (-2.5)
|41
|-146
|+124
Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
Vikings vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Minnesota has covered the spread five times in nine games.
- The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- A pair of Minnesota nine games in 2023 have hit the over.
- New Orleans is merely 2-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Saints have one win ATS (1-5-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of New Orleans' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).
