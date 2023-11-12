The Dallas Stars (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Minnesota Wild (off a defeat) will clash on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX to see the Stars play the Wild.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 55 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.

The Wild have 46 goals this season (3.3 per game), 13th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 14 3 12 15 6 5 37.5% Kirill Kaprizov 14 5 9 14 12 5 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 14 8 6 14 2 5 51.6% Ryan Hartman 14 7 4 11 12 11 45.8% Patrick Maroon 14 2 7 9 4 3 57.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 32 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 39 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players