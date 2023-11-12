The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) host the Dallas Stars (9-3-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Wild lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Stars are coming off a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-110) Stars (-110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been a moneyline favorite five times this season, and have gone 3-2 in those games.

Minnesota has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The Wild have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 10 of 14 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 46 (13th) Goals 39 (23rd) 55 (31st) Goals Allowed 32 (4th) 9 (17th) Power Play Goals 4 (29th) 14 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (1st)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Minnesota has gone 3-5-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota went over in six of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the last 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Wild's 3.3 average goals per game add up to 46 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild are ranked 31st in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 55 total goals (3.9 per game).

They're ranked 26th in the league with a -9 goal differential .

