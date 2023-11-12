Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) host the Dallas Stars (9-3-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Wild lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Stars are coming off a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been a moneyline favorite five times this season, and have gone 3-2 in those games.
- Minnesota has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- The Wild have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 10 of 14 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Wild vs Stars Additional Info
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|46 (13th)
|Goals
|39 (23rd)
|55 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (4th)
|9 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (29th)
|14 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (1st)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Minnesota has gone 3-5-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Minnesota went over in six of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During the last 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Wild's 3.3 average goals per game add up to 46 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Wild are ranked 31st in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 55 total goals (3.9 per game).
- They're ranked 26th in the league with a -9 goal differential .
