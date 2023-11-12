Mats Zuccarello and Joe Pavelski are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars meet at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday (opening faceoff at 6:00 PM ET).

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (15 total points), having registered three goals and 12 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through 14 games, with five goals and nine assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored eight goals and added six assists through 14 games for Minnesota.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 10 1 0 1 7 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Pavelski has scored five goals (0.4 per game) and dished out seven assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Dallas offense with 12 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Roope Hintz has collected 11 points this season, with five goals and six assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3

