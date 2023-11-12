Will Zach Bogosian light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

