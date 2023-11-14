Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 116-110 win versus the Warriors, Gobert tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-122)

Over 12.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league defensively last season, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors conceded 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 35 10 10 3 0 5 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.