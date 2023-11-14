The Golden State Warriors (6-5) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs on NBCS-BA and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 112 - Warriors 109

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 2.5)

Timberwolves (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.6

The Timberwolves' .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 55.6% of the time this season (five out of nine), which is more often than Golden State's games have (five out of 11).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 4-1, while the Warriors are 2-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves sport a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 103.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 17th with 112.8 points scored per contest.

Minnesota is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking fifth-best in the league with 47.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 42.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Timberwolves are putting up 25.0 dimes per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota ranks 20th in the NBA with 14.7 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 14.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves are draining 11.1 three-pointers per game (25th-ranked in league). They own a 36.9% shooting percentage (10th-ranked) from three-point land.

