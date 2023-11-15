The Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) host the New York Islanders (5-6-3, losers of five straight) at Rogers Arena. The game on Wednesday, November 15 begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-160) Islanders (+135) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won five of their six games when favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%).

Vancouver has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 15 games this season.

Islanders Betting Insights

This season the Islanders have been an underdog in six games, and failed to win any of them.

New York has played as an underdog of +135 or more one time this season and lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Islanders.

New York has played six games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info

Canucks vs. Islanders Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 66 (1st) Goals 33 (30th) 33 (3rd) Goals Allowed 44 (12th) 18 (2nd) Power Play Goals 6 (26th) 11 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (18th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Vancouver has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 9-1-0 record against the spread.

Six of Vancouver's last 10 games hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Canucks' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks are putting up 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Canucks average 4.4 goals per game, for a total of 66, which leads the NHL.

The Canucks have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 33 (just 2.2 per game).

Their +33 goal differential is first in the league.

Islanders Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, New York went 3-7-0 against the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, New York has gone over the total four times.

The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Islanders' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Islanders' 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Islanders have given up 3.1 goals per game, 44 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.

They have a -11 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

