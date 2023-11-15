Jaden McDaniels and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing off versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

McDaniels, in his previous game (November 14 win against the Warriors)

In this article, we break down McDaniels' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Over 2.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+152)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns allowed 111.6 points per game last year, sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest last year, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Suns conceded 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the NBA.

Defensively, the Suns allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, third in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 25 6 3 0 0 0 0 1/13/2023 36 14 5 6 2 1 1 11/9/2022 38 24 8 3 2 1 0 11/1/2022 17 4 3 0 0 0 1

