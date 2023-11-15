Joel Embiid plus his Philadelphia 76ers teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Embiid, in his last game (November 14 loss against the Pacers), put up 39 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

In this article, we break down Embiid's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-118)

Over 30.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+110)

Over 11.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.4 points per game last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 44 rebounds per contest last year, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA in that category.

The Celtics allowed 23.1 assists per game last season (second in the NBA).

Conceding 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the league in that category.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 37 27 10 4 1 4 1

