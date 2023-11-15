How to Watch the Kings vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (5-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) on November 15, 2023. The Lakers have also won three games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs Lakers Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 19th.
- The 113.4 points per game the Kings average are only 1.7 fewer points than the Lakers allow (115.1).
- When Sacramento puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 4-0.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Los Angeles has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.7% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 11th.
- The Lakers put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Kings give up (114.4).
- Los Angeles is 4-1 when it scores more than 114.4 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are scoring 120.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 104.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Sacramento has played worse at home this year, ceding 117 points per game, compared to 111.3 on the road.
- The Kings are averaging 14.6 treys per game with a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 1.2% points better than they're averaging in away games (13.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers average more points per game at home (117.2) than on the road (109.7), and also concede fewer points at home (108) than on the road (121).
- At home Los Angeles is allowing 108 points per game, 13 fewer points than it is on the road (121).
- The Lakers average 3.7 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (23.7).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
