Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wagering on a player to score is an exciting way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Tuesday, featuring all nine contests across the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score
Bruins vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 14 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +115 to score
Panthers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Reinhart's stats: 11 goals in 14 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score
Panthers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 14 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Kucherov's stats: 11 goals in 14 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score
Capitals vs. Golden Knights
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Ovechkin's stats: 4 goals in 13 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +125 to score
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Guentzel's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +130 to score
Jets vs. Devils
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Connor's stats: 11 goals in 14 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +130 to score
Golden Knights vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Eichel's stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +135 to score
Lightning vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Point's stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Filip Forsberg (Predators) +140 to score
Predators vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Forsberg's stats: 6 goals in 14 games
