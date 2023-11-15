The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Rudy Gobert, take on the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Gobert posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in a 104-101 win versus the Warriors.

Below, we look at Gobert's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA last year, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last season, allowing 42.9 per game.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

The Suns allowed 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last season, third in the league in that category.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 35 7 15 2 0 0 2 1/13/2023 32 4 12 1 0 1 4 11/9/2022 30 25 11 0 0 3 0 11/1/2022 32 7 9 3 0 1 0

