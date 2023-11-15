The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46%).

This season, Minnesota has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.

The Timberwolves' 111.9 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 112.1 the Suns allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 5-1 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves put up 115 points per game, 6.2 more than on the road (108.8). Defensively they concede 96.8 points per game at home, 12.2 less than on the road (109).

This year the Timberwolves are collecting more assists at home (26.2 per game) than on the road (23.6).

Timberwolves Injuries