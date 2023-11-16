The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) take on the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Minnesota Stats Insights

  • The Golden Gophers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
  • Minnesota went 5-9 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 256th.
  • The Golden Gophers' 62.9 points per game last year were 11.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers gave up.
  • When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, Minnesota went 1-2.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

  • Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (76.1).
  • Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 80-60 Williams Arena
11/10/2023 UTSA W 102-76 Williams Arena
11/16/2023 Missouri - Williams Arena
11/18/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Williams Arena
11/21/2023 UAPB - Williams Arena

