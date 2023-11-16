Minnesota vs. Missouri November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) meet the Missouri Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on BTN.
Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Missouri Top Players (2022-23)
- Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Minnesota vs. Missouri Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|Missouri AVG
|Missouri Rank
|350th
|62.9
|Points Scored
|78.9
|26th
|207th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|27.6
|354th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|9.3
|22nd
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
