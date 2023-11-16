The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) and the Missouri Tigers (2-1) play at Williams Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

Missouri (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 0.3% less often than Minnesota (14-13-0) last season.

Minnesota vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 62.9 141.8 71.0 145.4 132.9 Missouri 78.9 141.8 74.4 145.4 149.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Gophers put up 62.9 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers gave up.

Minnesota had a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Minnesota vs. Missouri Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 12-15-0 Missouri 16-15-0 16-15-0

Minnesota vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Missouri 6-11 Home Record 16-3 1-9 Away Record 5-5 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.