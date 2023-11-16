At M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens meet Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup featuring two of the biggest stars in football, beginning at 8:15 PM ET.

Most of the top contributors for the Ravens and the Bengals will have player props on the table for this contest.

Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds

Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +600

Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +550

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nelson Agholor - - 8.5 (-113) Mark Andrews - - 57.5 (-114) Rashod Bateman - - 28.5 (-114) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 26.5 (-114) Gus Edwards - 44.5 (-114) - Zay Flowers - - 51.5 (-114) Lamar Jackson 223.5 (-114) 44.5 (-114) - Keaton Mitchell - 37.5 (-114) 8.5 (-113)

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Mixon - 54.5 (-114) 20.5 (-114) Tyler Boyd - - 43.5 (-114) Tanner Hudson - - 22.5 (-114) Trenton Irwin - - 33.5 (-114) Joe Burrow 252.5 (-114) 12.5 (-113) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 82.5 (-114)

