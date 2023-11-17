The Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) go up against the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

St. Thomas Stats Insights

Last season, the Tommies had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mustangs' opponents hit.

St. Thomas went 16-3 when it shot better than 43.3% from the field.

The Tommies were the 317th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 319th.

Last year, the Tommies recorded 8.3 more points per game (74.2) than the Mustangs gave up (65.9).

When St. Thomas put up more than 65.9 points last season, it went 17-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

St. Thomas posted 81.1 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

The Tommies ceded 64.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, St. Thomas performed better in home games last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule