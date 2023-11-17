How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) go up against the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube.
St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: YouTube
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tommies had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mustangs' opponents hit.
- St. Thomas went 16-3 when it shot better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Tommies were the 317th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 319th.
- Last year, the Tommies recorded 8.3 more points per game (74.2) than the Mustangs gave up (65.9).
- When St. Thomas put up more than 65.9 points last season, it went 17-6.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- St. Thomas posted 81.1 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- The Tommies ceded 64.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, St. Thomas performed better in home games last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cal
|L 71-66
|Haas Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Idaho State
|W 54-53
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Central (MN)
|W 100-54
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Portland State
|-
|CBU Events Center
