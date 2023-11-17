Friday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) and Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) squaring off at CBU Events Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of St. Thomas, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Riverside, California

Venue: CBU Events Center

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 72, Cal Poly 69

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-2.3)

St. Thomas (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

St. Thomas Performance Insights

Offensively, St. Thomas was the 118th-ranked team in the nation (74.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 179th (70.2 points conceded per game).

The Tommies were 317th in the nation in rebounds per game (29.0) and 222nd in rebounds conceded (31.8) last year.

Last season St. Thomas was ranked 186th in the nation in assists with 12.9 per game.

The Tommies were 35th in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.0 per game) and 116th in 3-point percentage (35.2%) last season.

St. Thomas was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 169th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.6%) last year.

The Tommies took 44.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 35.1% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 55.5% of their shots, with 64.9% of their makes coming from there.

