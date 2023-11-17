St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Parker Bjorklund: 15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|St. Thomas Rank
|St. Thomas AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|118th
|74.2
|Points Scored
|60.8
|358th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|317th
|29.0
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|10.3
|349th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
