AAC rivals will do battle when the UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) face the South Florida Bulls (5-5) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is UTSA vs. South Florida?

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTSA 38, South Florida 23

UTSA 38, South Florida 23 UTSA has been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've gone 7-2 in those games.

The Roadrunners have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, South Florida has won three out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Bulls have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Roadrunners have an 88.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTSA (-15.5)



UTSA (-15.5) Against the spread, UTSA is 4-5-1 this year.

The Roadrunners have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15.5 points or more.

South Florida owns a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) UTSA and its opponents have combined for over Friday's total of 66.5 points just twice this season.

There have been five South Florida games that have ended with a combined score higher than 66.5 points this season.

The over/under for the matchup of 66.5 is 4.9 points more than the combined points per game averages for UTSA (31.5 points per game) and South Florida (30.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.3 55.7 60.9 Implied Total AVG 35.0 34.2 35.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.2 62.5 63.7 Implied Total AVG 36.0 37.3 35.0 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-1 2-2

