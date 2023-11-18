Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 AM ET. Will Matthew Boldy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boldy stats and insights
- Boldy has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|21:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Home
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.