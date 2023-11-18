The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) go up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Minnesota Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Spartans' opponents knocked down.

Minnesota went 6-10 when it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 306th.

Last year, the Golden Gophers scored 62.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spartans allowed.

Minnesota went 4-4 last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

Minnesota put up 62.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 63.5 points per contest.

The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.1).

Minnesota sunk 5.8 threes per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% at home and 31.7% on the road.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule