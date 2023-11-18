How to Watch Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) go up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
Minnesota Stats Insights
- Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
- Minnesota went 6-10 when it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 306th.
- Last year, the Golden Gophers scored 62.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spartans allowed.
- Minnesota went 4-4 last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison
- Minnesota put up 62.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 63.5 points per contest.
- The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.1).
- Minnesota sunk 5.8 threes per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% at home and 31.7% on the road.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 80-60
|Williams Arena
|11/10/2023
|UTSA
|W 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/16/2023
|Missouri
|L 70-68
|Williams Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Chase Center
