The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) go up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Peacock

Minnesota Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
  • Minnesota went 6-10 when it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 306th.
  • Last year, the Golden Gophers scored 62.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spartans allowed.
  • Minnesota went 4-4 last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

  • Minnesota put up 62.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 63.5 points per contest.
  • The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.1).
  • Minnesota sunk 5.8 threes per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% at home and 31.7% on the road.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 80-60 Williams Arena
11/10/2023 UTSA W 102-76 Williams Arena
11/16/2023 Missouri L 70-68 Williams Arena
11/18/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Williams Arena
11/21/2023 UAPB - Williams Arena
11/26/2023 San Francisco - Chase Center

